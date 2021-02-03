Winslow Asset Management Inc. Has $5.43 Million Holdings in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Winslow Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) by 0.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,893 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 81 shares during the period. Winslow Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $5,425,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 9,277 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,078,000 after buying an additional 575 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 30.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 82,889 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $18,564,000 after buying an additional 19,342 shares during the period. TIAA FSB acquired a new stake in Ulta Beauty during the 4th quarter worth about $7,244,000. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,128 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,196,000 after buying an additional 648 shares during the period. Finally, Eastern Bank raised its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 44,446 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $9,955,000 after buying an additional 499 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.83% of the company’s stock.

In other Ulta Beauty news, Director Lorna Nagler sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.67, for a total transaction of $1,358,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,249,988.21. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert F. Diromualdo sold 27,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.15, for a total value of $7,348,050.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,726,519.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 86,371 shares of company stock valued at $23,159,150 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ULTA traded up $2.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $289.21. The stock had a trading volume of 28,770 shares, compared to its average volume of 702,963. The company has a market capitalization of $16.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.72, a P/E/G ratio of 6.44 and a beta of 1.73. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $284.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $246.48. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a 52 week low of $124.05 and a 52 week high of $310.49.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.56 billion. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 15.94% and a net margin of 3.63%. The company’s revenue was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.25 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $220.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Ulta Beauty from $260.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $315.00 target price on shares of Ulta Beauty in a report on Friday, December 4th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Ulta Beauty from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Ulta Beauty from $286.00 to $319.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Ulta Beauty presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $280.15.

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a beauty retailer in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; professional hair products; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and others, including nail products and accessories.

