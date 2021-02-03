Shaw Communications (TSE:SJR.B) Hits New 1-Year High at $30.50

Shaw Communications Inc (TSE:SJR.B) (NYSE:SJR) reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$30.50 and last traded at C$22.44, with a volume of 317962 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$22.55.

SJR.B has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Scotiabank lowered their price target on Shaw Communications from C$29.50 to C$28.50 in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Cormark increased their price target on Shaw Communications from C$27.00 to C$29.00 in a report on Monday, November 2nd. TD Securities increased their price target on Shaw Communications from C$32.00 to C$34.00 and gave the stock an “action list buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Shaw Communications from C$27.00 to C$26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$27.94.

Get Shaw Communications alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 98.30, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.88. The company has a market cap of C$11.44 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.08. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$22.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$23.48.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 28th were given a dividend of $0.0988 per share. This represents a $1.19 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.30%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 14th. Shaw Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 89.77%.

About Shaw Communications (TSE:SJR.B)

Shaw Communications Inc operates as a connectivity company in North America. The company operates through Wireline and Wireless segments. The Wireline segment provides broadband Internet, Shaw Go WiFi, video, and digital phone services to residential customers; and Internet, data, WiFi, digital phone, and video services to business customers.

Featured Story: Margin

Receive News & Ratings for Shaw Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shaw Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.