Exco Technologies Limited (XTC.TO) (TSE:XTC) Reaches New 12-Month High at $10.85

Shares of Exco Technologies Limited (XTC.TO) (TSE:XTC) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$10.85 and last traded at C$10.68, with a volume of 138003 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$9.70.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Scotiabank upped their price target on Exco Technologies Limited (XTC.TO) from C$8.25 to C$9.00 in a research report on Friday, December 4th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Exco Technologies Limited (XTC.TO) from C$7.00 to C$9.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Cormark raised Exco Technologies Limited (XTC.TO) from a “market perform” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from C$7.25 to C$12.00 in a research report on Monday, December 7th.

The company has a 50 day moving average of C$9.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$7.76. The firm has a market cap of C$419.39 million and a P/E ratio of 14.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97.

Exco Technologies Limited (XTC.TO) (TSE:XTC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The company reported C$0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.07 by C$0.20. The firm had revenue of C$100.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$95.40 million. Research analysts expect that Exco Technologies Limited will post 0.9700001 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Exco Technologies Limited (XTC.TO) (TSE:XTC)

Exco Technologies Limited, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and manufactures dies, molds, components and assemblies, and consumable equipment for the die-cast, extrusion, and automotive industries. It operates through two segments, Casting and Extrusion, and Automotive Solutions. The Casting and Extrusion segment designs, develops, and manufactures tooling and consumable parts for aluminum die-casting and aluminum extrusion machines.

