Short Interest in Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk (NYSE:TLK) Increases By 13.6%

Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk (NYSE:TLK) saw a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 899,500 shares, an increase of 13.6% from the December 31st total of 791,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 293,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.1 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk by 12.0% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,666,012 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $63,678,000 after buying an additional 393,996 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk by 2.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 663,531 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $11,526,000 after buying an additional 14,886 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its position in shares of Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk by 2.8% in the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 276,060 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,795,000 after buying an additional 7,409 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,497,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk by 43.1% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 130,918 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,274,000 after buying an additional 39,414 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.65% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th.

TLK stock traded down $0.23 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $23.32. 2,702 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 337,553. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The company has a market cap of $23.10 billion, a PE ratio of 17.71 and a beta of 0.73. Perusahaan Perseroan has a 1 year low of $16.06 and a 1 year high of $27.98.

Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk (NYSE:TLK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.32 billion during the quarter. Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk had a return on equity of 19.17% and a net margin of 17.14%.

About Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk

PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk provides telecommunications, informatics, and network services worldwide. The company's Mobile segment offers mobile voice, SMS, and mobile broadband services; and mobile digital services that include financial services, video on demand, music, gaming, IoT solutions, big data analytics, and digital ads.

