Winslow Asset Management Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Winslow Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 3.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 229,797 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 7,557 shares during the period. Comcast comprises 2.5% of Winslow Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Winslow Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $12,041,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Comcast in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in Comcast in the third quarter worth about $32,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC lifted its holdings in Comcast by 79.6% in the third quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 817 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 362 shares during the period. Accel Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Comcast in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Comcast during the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Institutional investors own 82.56% of the company’s stock.

CMCSA stock traded down $0.40 on Wednesday, hitting $50.78. The company had a trading volume of 479,708 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,601,684. Comcast Co. has a 12-month low of $31.70 and a 12-month high of $52.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.84. The stock has a market cap of $232.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.99.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The cable giant reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.08. Comcast had a net margin of 9.90% and a return on equity of 15.45%. The company had revenue of $27.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.79 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.79 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 7th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 6th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.97%. This is a boost from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.39%.

In other news, Director Maritza Gomez Montiel sold 2,000 shares of Comcast stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.97, for a total transaction of $99,940.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,170 shares in the company, valued at approximately $658,104.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeff Shell sold 5,582 shares of Comcast stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.23, for a total transaction of $285,965.86. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 348,167 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,836,595.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on CMCSA shares. Macquarie raised their target price on shares of Comcast from $53.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “top pick” rating and set a $62.00 target price (up previously from $57.00) on shares of Comcast in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Comcast from $54.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Truist raised their target price on shares of Comcast from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on shares of Comcast from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Comcast presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.29.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, wireless, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

