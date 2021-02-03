Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. Has $985,000 Stock Position in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:VRP)

Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. reduced its position in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:VRP) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 37,959 shares of the company’s stock after selling 815 shares during the period. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. owned approximately 0.06% of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF worth $985,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VRP. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF during the third quarter valued at $3,859,000. MD Financial Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 39.7% in the 3rd quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 483,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,900,000 after acquiring an additional 137,393 shares during the last quarter. FCA Corp TX acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,254,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,853,000. Finally, Meridian Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,855,000.

VRP stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $25.89. The stock had a trading volume of 25,310 shares, compared to its average volume of 298,711. Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF has a one year low of $13.33 and a one year high of $26.46. The company’s 50 day moving average is $25.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.18.

