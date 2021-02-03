Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. Acquires 386 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. raised its position in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 9.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,412 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 386 shares during the period. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co.’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $803,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC grew its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 317.2% in the third quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 242 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 149.0% in the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 249 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 109.3% in the third quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 383 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Johnson Midwest Financial LLC bought a new stake in Caterpillar during the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Institutional investors own 67.48% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Denise C. Johnson sold 8,894 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $1,556,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 48,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,561,525. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Lange Bob De sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.76, for a total transaction of $411,900.00. In the last quarter, insiders sold 18,346 shares of company stock valued at $3,187,318. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

CAT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $154.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $214.00 to $233.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $175.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Vertical Research initiated coverage on shares of Caterpillar in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $230.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, OTR Global upgraded shares of Caterpillar to a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $172.80.

NYSE:CAT traded down $1.99 on Wednesday, hitting $190.51. The stock had a trading volume of 63,204 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,464,918. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.54. The stock has a market cap of $103.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.97. Caterpillar Inc. has a 1 year low of $87.50 and a 1 year high of $200.17. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $186.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $162.70.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.63. The firm had revenue of $11.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.24 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 7.60% and a return on equity of 25.24%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.63 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Caterpillar Inc. will post 5.44 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 20th will be paid a $1.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 19th. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.16%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.25%.

About Caterpillar

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, cold planers, feller bunchers, harvesters, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, skidders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; backhoe, knuckleboom, compact track, multi-terrain, skid steer, and track-type loaders; forestry and wheel excavators; and site prep and track-type tractors.

