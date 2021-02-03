Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. Has $276,000 Holdings in Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. lessened its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VGT) by 8.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 781 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 74 shares during the quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co.’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $276,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fiduciary Trust Co. increased its position in Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares by 15.3% during the 4th quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 33,720 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,930,000 after purchasing an additional 4,486 shares during the period. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 1,226 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $434,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 14,132 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,000,000 after buying an additional 962 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 13,885 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,913,000 after buying an additional 497 shares during the period. Finally, First Heartland Consultants Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares by 15.1% during the 4th quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 4,551 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,610,000 after buying an additional 598 shares during the period.

Shares of VGT stock traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $365.93. 2,479 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 690,349. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $354.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $324.12. Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $179.45 and a fifty-two week high of $369.52.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

