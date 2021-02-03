MFS Intermediate Income Trust (NYSE:MIN) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.03

MFS Intermediate Income Trust (NYSE:MIN) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, February 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 17th will be given a dividend of 0.028 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, February 26th. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 16th.

Shares of NYSE:MIN traded down $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $3.76. The company had a trading volume of 1,230 shares, compared to its average volume of 379,282. The company has a fifty day moving average of $3.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.80. MFS Intermediate Income Trust has a 12 month low of $3.23 and a 12 month high of $3.95.

MFS Intermediate Income Trust Company Profile

MFS Intermediate Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe. It primarily invests in debt instruments. The fund seeks to benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the Barclays Intermediate U.S.

