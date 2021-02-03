MFS Intermediate Income Trust (NYSE:MIN) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.03

MFS Intermediate Income Trust (NYSE:MIN) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, February 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 17th will be given a dividend of 0.028 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, February 26th. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 16th.
Shares of NYSE:MIN traded down $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $3.76. The company had a trading volume of 1,230 shares, compared to its average volume of 379,282. The company has a fifty day moving average of $3.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.80. MFS Intermediate Income Trust has a 12 month low of $3.23 and a 12 month high of $3.95.
MFS Intermediate Income Trust Company Profile
