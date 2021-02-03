Gray Television (NYSE:GTN) Shares Up 6.5%

Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN) shares shot up 6.5% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $18.30 and last traded at $18.15. 1,141,163 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 65% from the average session volume of 692,578 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.05.

Several brokerages have recently commented on GTN. Loop Capital increased their price target on shares of Gray Television from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Gray Television from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gray Television from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Gray Television currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.00.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $17.43 and its 200-day moving average is $15.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a current ratio of 2.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 2.06.

Gray Television (NYSE:GTN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.25. Gray Television had a net margin of 12.91% and a return on equity of 18.71%. The business had revenue of $604.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $581.88 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.50 EPS. Gray Television’s revenue was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Gray Television, Inc. will post 3.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Gray Television news, EVP Kevin Paul Latek sold 18,410 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.57, for a total value of $341,873.70. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 327,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,075,695.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 10.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in Gray Television in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Gray Television by 74.2% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new stake in Gray Television in the 3rd quarter valued at $131,000. Sei Investments Co. bought a new stake in Gray Television in the 2nd quarter valued at $171,000. Finally, Bailard Inc. boosted its holdings in Gray Television by 16.6% in the 4th quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 11,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the period. 79.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Gray Television Company Profile (NYSE:GTN)

Gray Television, Inc, a television broadcast company, owns and operates television stations and digital assets in the United States. The company also broadcasts secondary digital channels affiliated to ABC, CBS, and FOX, as well as channels affiliated with various other networks and program services, including CW Plus Network, MY Network, the MeTV Network, Justice, Circle, This TV Network, Antenna TV, Telemundo, Cozi, Heroes and Icons, and MOVIES! Network; and local news/weather channels in various markets.

