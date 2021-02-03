QCI Asset Management Inc. NY Sells 50,443 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

QCI Asset Management Inc. NY reduced its holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 13.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 318,477 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 50,443 shares during the quarter. QCI Asset Management Inc. NY’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $13,128,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in XOM. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 10.3% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 40,274,454 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,382,622,000 after buying an additional 3,767,051 shares during the period. MUFG Securities EMEA plc boosted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 2,239.7% during the third quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 917,065 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $31,483,000 after buying an additional 877,870 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 3,772.4% during the fourth quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 838,132 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $34,547,000 after buying an additional 816,488 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 67.4% during the fourth quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 2,020,458 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $83,281,000 after buying an additional 813,477 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 123.7% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 1,362,160 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $46,763,000 after buying an additional 753,285 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 50.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE XOM opened at $45.63 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $192.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.16 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1-year low of $30.11 and a 1-year high of $63.01. The business’s 50 day moving average is $44.69 and its 200-day moving average is $39.99.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 2.09% and a net margin of 3.24%. The company had revenue of $46.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.76 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.33 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 30.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.52 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.87 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 9th. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.63%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 154.67%.

XOM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on Exxon Mobil from $33.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price target on Exxon Mobil from $33.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Morgan Stanley raised Exxon Mobil from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $49.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on Exxon Mobil from $39.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.22.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

