Cardinal Capital Management Has $4.43 Million Stock Holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Cardinal Capital Management boosted its position in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 1.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 29,849 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the quarter. Cardinal Capital Management’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $4,427,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Interactive Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Baron Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. 69.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on PepsiCo in a research note on Monday, December 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $157.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $143.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $149.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $136.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of PepsiCo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $148.00 to $169.00 in a research report on Monday, October 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. PepsiCo currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $145.17.

PEP stock traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $138.17. 100,121 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,874,096. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $143.04 and its 200-day moving average is $139.91. The company has a market cap of $190.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.40, a PEG ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.77. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12 month low of $101.42 and a 12 month high of $148.77.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 4th were issued a dividend of $1.0225 per share. This represents a $4.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 3rd. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.96%.

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: FLNA, QFNA, PBNA, LatAm, Europe, AMESA, and APAC. It offers branded dips, cheese-flavored snacks, and tortillas, as well as corn, potato, and tortilla chips; cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes; beverage concentrates, fountain syrups, and finished goods; ready-to-drink tea, coffee, and juices; and dairy products.

