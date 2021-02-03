Analysts Set NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR) PT at $4,944.50

Shares of NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the six research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $4,944.50.

NVR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of NVR from $4,000.00 to $4,620.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of NVR from $5,300.00 to $5,400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. UBS Group began coverage on shares of NVR in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5,558.00 target price on the stock. Zelman & Associates raised shares of NVR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NVR from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $4,200.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 8th.

NYSE NVR traded down $3.04 on Friday, reaching $4,506.94. The company had a trading volume of 336 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,940. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 3.81 and a current ratio of 6.08. NVR has a 1-year low of $2,043.01 and a 1-year high of $4,610.00. The company’s fifty day moving average is $4,181.31 and its 200-day moving average is $4,093.63.

NVR (NYSE:NVR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The construction company reported $76.93 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $79.82 by ($2.89). NVR had a return on equity of 33.14% and a net margin of 12.16%. The business had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.37 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $64.41 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that NVR will post 229.39 earnings per share for the current year.

NVR announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Monday, December 14th that authorizes the company to buyback $300.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the construction company to repurchase up to 2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, insider Eugene James Bredow sold 183 shares of NVR stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4,281.64, for a total transaction of $783,540.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,320,174.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Paul C. Saville sold 250 shares of NVR stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4,201.47, for a total value of $1,050,367.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 114,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $480,101,976.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,746 shares of company stock valued at $11,990,416 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Scotia Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in NVR during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $237,000. Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in NVR by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 395 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,613,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp raised its holdings in NVR by 24.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 418 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,707,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in NVR by 17.8% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 317 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,293,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorShares Investments LLC acquired a new position in NVR in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,327,000. 82.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking. It primarily constructs and sells single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers; and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

