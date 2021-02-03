Analysts Set NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR) PT at $4,944.50

Shares of NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the six research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $4,944.50.
NVR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of NVR from $4,000.00 to $4,620.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of NVR from $5,300.00 to $5,400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. UBS Group began coverage on shares of NVR in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5,558.00 target price on the stock. Zelman & Associates raised shares of NVR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NVR from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $4,200.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 8th.
NYSE NVR traded down $3.04 on Friday, reaching $4,506.94. The company had a trading volume of 336 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,940. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 3.81 and a current ratio of 6.08. NVR has a 1-year low of $2,043.01 and a 1-year high of $4,610.00. The company’s fifty day moving average is $4,181.31 and its 200-day moving average is $4,093.63.
NVR announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Monday, December 14th that authorizes the company to buyback $300.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the construction company to repurchase up to 2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.
In related news, insider Eugene James Bredow sold 183 shares of NVR stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4,281.64, for a total transaction of $783,540.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,320,174.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Paul C. Saville sold 250 shares of NVR stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4,201.47, for a total value of $1,050,367.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 114,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $480,101,976.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,746 shares of company stock valued at $11,990,416 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 9.00% of the company’s stock.
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Scotia Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in NVR during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $237,000. Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in NVR by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 395 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,613,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp raised its holdings in NVR by 24.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 418 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,707,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in NVR by 17.8% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 317 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,293,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorShares Investments LLC acquired a new position in NVR in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,327,000. 82.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
NVR Company Profile
NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking. It primarily constructs and sells single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers; and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.
