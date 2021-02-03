SPX FLOW, Inc. (NYSE:FLOW) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

SPX FLOW, Inc. (NYSE:FLOW) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the ten analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $40.00.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on FLOW shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SPX FLOW from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. Vertical Research downgraded SPX FLOW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in SPX FLOW by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,350 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in SPX FLOW by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,021 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of SPX FLOW by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,505 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $169,000 after buying an additional 345 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in SPX FLOW by 2.3% during the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 17,481 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $749,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in SPX FLOW by 0.6% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 64,345 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,755,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.85% of the company’s stock.

SPX FLOW stock traded down $0.50 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $55.17. The stock had a trading volume of 3,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 257,079. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The company has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.50, a PEG ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.96. SPX FLOW has a 52 week low of $15.74 and a 52 week high of $63.69. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $57.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.95.

SPX FLOW Company Profile

SPX FLOW, Inc provides various engineered solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments: Food and Beverage, and Industrial. The Food and Beverage segment offers homogenizers, pumps, valves, separators, and heat exchangers, primarily under the, APV, Gerstenberg Schroeder, Seital and Waukesha Cherry-Burrell brands.

