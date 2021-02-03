Fisker Inc. (NYSE:FSR) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Fisker Inc. (NYSE:FSR) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $21.00.

FSR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Smith Barney Citigroup initiated coverage on Fisker in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James initiated coverage on Fisker in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Cowen initiated coverage on Fisker in a research report on Monday, November 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Fisker in a research report on Friday, December 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on Fisker in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock.

Get Fisker alerts:

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FSR. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Fisker in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Fisker in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Fisker in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Fisker in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in shares of Fisker in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $236,000.

FSR traded up $0.08 during trading on Friday, reaching $14.93. 174,849 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,979,065. Fisker has a fifty-two week low of $8.70 and a fifty-two week high of $23.63. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $15.43.

Fisker Company Profile

Fisker, Inc designs and manufactures electric vehicles and mobility solutions. The company is headquartered in Manhattan Beach, California.

Read More: Municipal Bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Fisker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fisker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.