McCarthy Asset Management Inc. Invests $48,000 in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN)

McCarthy Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 635 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Lennar by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,468 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank grew its holdings in Lennar by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 3,443 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its holdings in Lennar by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 3,139 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in Lennar by 57.1% during the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 550 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Scott & Selber Inc. grew its holdings in Lennar by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Scott & Selber Inc. now owns 22,130 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,808,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. 81.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on LEN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Lennar from $87.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Barclays lowered shares of Lennar from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $84.00 to $91.00 in a report on Friday, December 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on shares of Lennar from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Atlantic Securities started coverage on shares of Lennar in a report on Monday, November 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $93.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zelman & Associates lowered shares of Lennar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.52.

In related news, EVP Jeffrey Joseph Mccall sold 10,000 shares of Lennar stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.22, for a total value of $802,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 151,617 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,162,715.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 8.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Lennar stock traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $85.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 41,523 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,918,947. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $78.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 11.44. Lennar Co. has a one year low of $25.42 and a one year high of $88.96. The stock has a market cap of $26.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.56.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 15th. The construction company reported $2.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $6.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.64 billion. Lennar had a net margin of 10.96% and a return on equity of 14.17%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.13 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Lennar Co. will post 8.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 12th. Investors of record on Friday, January 29th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 28th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. Lennar’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.99%.

About Lennar

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land.

