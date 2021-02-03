McCarthy Asset Management Inc. Purchases Shares of 500 Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM)

McCarthy Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $169,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Zoom Video Communications during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. CNB Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications in the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Earnest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications in the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Winch Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 340.0% in the 3rd quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 88 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. 37.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Zoom Video Communications alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $315.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $460.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $411.00 to $501.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $228.00 to $611.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $402.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $435.17.

Shares of ZM stock traded down $7.73 on Wednesday, hitting $384.11. 104,854 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,125,994. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $372.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $390.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $109.86 billion, a PE ratio of 500.00, a PEG ratio of 12.42 and a beta of -1.46. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a twelve month low of $77.51 and a twelve month high of $588.84.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 29th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $777.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $694.13 million. Zoom Video Communications had a net margin of 17.10% and a return on equity of 27.93%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 366.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.09 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Zoom Video Communications news, Director Jonathan Chadwick sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.40, for a total value of $4,004,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $4,004,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Eric S. Yuan sold 70,142 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $401.87, for a total value of $28,187,965.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 177,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,245,522.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 150,284 shares of company stock valued at $58,942,722. Corporate insiders own 24.25% of the company’s stock.

About Zoom Video Communications

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides a video-first communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company's product portfolio includes Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system that provides secure call routing, call queuing, call detail reports, call recording, call quality monitoring, voicemail, switch to video, and other services, as well as inbound and outbound calling services; and Zoom Chat enables sharing messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices for meeting and phone customers.

Read More: How to invest in blue-chip stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM).

Receive News & Ratings for Zoom Video Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoom Video Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.