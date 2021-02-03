7,741 Shares in General Electric (NYSE:GE) Purchased by McCarthy Asset Management Inc.

McCarthy Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in General Electric (NYSE:GE) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 7,741 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $84,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GE. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its position in General Electric by 19.0% in the 3rd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 89,226,293 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $555,880,000 after buying an additional 14,253,265 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in General Electric by 31.3% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 30,774,059 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $191,723,000 after buying an additional 7,327,429 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in General Electric by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 351,013,062 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,190,277,000 after buying an additional 4,602,725 shares in the last quarter. Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN grew its position in General Electric by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter. Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN now owns 37,604,179 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $234,274,000 after buying an additional 4,215,596 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in General Electric by 49.9% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 12,035,786 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $74,983,000 after buying an additional 4,009,182 shares in the last quarter. 60.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE GE traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $11.20. The company had a trading volume of 1,267,752 shares, compared to its average volume of 87,490,492. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.31. The company has a market capitalization of $98.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.22, a PEG ratio of 8.61 and a beta of 1.06. General Electric has a 12-month low of $5.48 and a 12-month high of $13.26.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $21.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.62 billion. General Electric had a return on equity of 5.37% and a net margin of 4.52%. General Electric’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.21 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that General Electric will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 21st were given a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 18th. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.15%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays increased their target price on shares of General Electric from $12.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of General Electric from $6.81 to $9.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of General Electric from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of General Electric from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, Cowen restated a “hold” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on shares of General Electric in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. General Electric presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.19.

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in the United States, Europe, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Healthcare, and Capital segments. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, including gas and steam turbines, generators, and power generation services.

