McCarthy Asset Management Inc. Buys Shares of 6,880 SolarWinds Co. (NYSE:SWI)

McCarthy Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SolarWinds Co. (NYSE:SWI) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 6,880 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $103,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in SolarWinds during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in SolarWinds during the 3rd quarter valued at about $230,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in SolarWinds during the 3rd quarter valued at about $245,000. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in SolarWinds during the 3rd quarter valued at about $253,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in SolarWinds during the 3rd quarter valued at about $256,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.83% of the company’s stock.

SWI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SolarWinds from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 24th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of SolarWinds from $20.00 to $14.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of SolarWinds from $21.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Truist upgraded shares of SolarWinds from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $26.00 to $14.00 in a report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of SolarWinds from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $15.00 in a report on Monday, December 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. SolarWinds currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.75.

Shares of SWI traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $16.33. The company had a trading volume of 30,953 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,688,502. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. SolarWinds Co. has a 1-year low of $11.50 and a 1-year high of $24.34. The stock has a market cap of $5.13 billion, a PE ratio of 135.76 and a beta of 1.07.

In other SolarWinds news, Director Aurora Co-Invest L.P. Slp sold 2,079,823 shares of SolarWinds stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.97, for a total transaction of $45,693,711.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Nb Strategic Co-Investment Par sold 289,066 shares of SolarWinds stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.97, for a total transaction of $6,350,780.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,992,950 shares of company stock worth $197,594,819 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

SolarWinds Profile

SolarWinds Corporation provides information technology (IT) infrastructure management software products in the United States and internationally. It offers products to monitor and manage network, system, desktop, application, storage, and database and website infrastructures, whether on-premise, in the public or private cloud, or in a hybrid IT infrastructure.

