Transcat (NASDAQ:TRNS) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Transcat (NASDAQ:TRNS) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Transcat had a net margin of 4.01% and a return on equity of 10.08%.

TRNS traded up $1.99 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $39.80. 8,382 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 28,458. The firm has a market capitalization of $295.91 million, a P/E ratio of 41.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $34.98 and a 200 day moving average of $31.08. Transcat has a 12-month low of $16.50 and a 12-month high of $37.81.

Several equities analysts recently commented on TRNS shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Transcat from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Transcat from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Transcat in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company.

In other news, Director Charles P. Hadeed sold 9,016 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.51, for a total value of $284,094.16. Also, CEO Lee D. Rudow sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $70,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 171,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,005,545. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 23,031 shares of company stock valued at $769,367 in the last three months. 7.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Transcat

Transcat, Inc provides calibration and laboratory instrument services in North America and internationally. It operates in two segments, Service and Distribution. The Service segment offers calibration, repair, inspection, analytical qualification, preventative maintenance, consulting, and other related services.

