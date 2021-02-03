Transcat (NASDAQ:TRNS) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Transcat (NASDAQ:TRNS) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Transcat had a net margin of 4.01% and a return on equity of 10.08%.
TRNS traded up $1.99 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $39.80. 8,382 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 28,458. The firm has a market capitalization of $295.91 million, a P/E ratio of 41.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $34.98 and a 200 day moving average of $31.08. Transcat has a 12-month low of $16.50 and a 12-month high of $37.81.
Several equities analysts recently commented on TRNS shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Transcat from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Transcat from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Transcat in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company.
About Transcat
Transcat, Inc provides calibration and laboratory instrument services in North America and internationally. It operates in two segments, Service and Distribution. The Service segment offers calibration, repair, inspection, analytical qualification, preventative maintenance, consulting, and other related services.
