Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.16 EPS

Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.16, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $240.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $224.29 million. Haemonetics had a return on equity of 22.85% and a net margin of 11.76%. Haemonetics’s quarterly revenue was down 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.94 earnings per share.

Shares of NYSE HAE traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $129.79. 344 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 466,484. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $120.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $102.21. The firm has a market cap of $6.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.71, a PEG ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 0.56. Haemonetics has a twelve month low of $63.41 and a twelve month high of $139.69.

Get Haemonetics alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Haemonetics from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $98.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Barrington Research raised Haemonetics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $140.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Haemonetics from $139.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Haemonetics from $122.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, JMP Securities upped their target price on Haemonetics from $110.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, January 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.33.

Haemonetics Corporation, a healthcare company, provides hematology products and solutions. It operates through three segments: Plasma, Blood Center, and Hospital. The company offers automated plasma collection devices, related disposables, and software, including NexSys PCS and PCS2 plasmapheresis equipment and related disposables and intravenous solutions, as well as integrated information technology platforms for plasma customers to manage their donors, operations, and supply chain; and NexLynk DMS donor management system.

Further Reading: Percentage Decliners

Receive News & Ratings for Haemonetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Haemonetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.