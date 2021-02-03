Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Purchases New Shares in PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 458,558 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,803,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of PerkinElmer by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,101 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its holdings in PerkinElmer by 0.4% in the third quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 28,570 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,586,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its holdings in PerkinElmer by 1.5% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 6,836 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $857,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Creative Planning increased its position in shares of PerkinElmer by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 4,648 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $667,000 after buying an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its stake in shares of PerkinElmer by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 2,692 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $338,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the period. 89.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of PerkinElmer in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of PerkinElmer in a research note on Monday, November 9th. They set a “sector weight” rating and a $150.00 target price for the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on shares of PerkinElmer from $140.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on PerkinElmer from $137.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised PerkinElmer from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $140.00 to $175.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $126.60.

In related news, insider Prahlad R. Singh sold 10,636 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $1,595,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 50,537 shares in the company, valued at $7,580,550. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Andrew Okun sold 6,107 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.14, for a total value of $855,834.98. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,300,678.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 22,884 shares of company stock valued at $3,352,795. 0.62% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of PKI stock traded down $9.35 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $141.78. The company had a trading volume of 34,510 shares, compared to its average volume of 968,936. PerkinElmer, Inc. has a 12-month low of $62.91 and a 12-month high of $162.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.35. The company has a market capitalization of $15.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.34, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $147.46 and a 200-day moving average of $130.07.

PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The medical research company reported $3.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.01 by $0.95. PerkinElmer had a return on equity of 21.57% and a net margin of 12.74%. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.35 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 68.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that PerkinElmer, Inc. will post 7.12 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Investors of record on Friday, April 16th will be issued a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 15th. PerkinElmer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.83%.

PerkinElmer Company Profile

PerkinElmer, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to the diagnostics, life sciences, and applied services markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment offers a suite of solutions, including reagents, informatics, and detection and imaging technologies that enable scientists to enhance research breakthroughs in the life sciences research market, as well as laboratory services.

