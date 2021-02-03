Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Acquires 190,323 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 294.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 254,914 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after buying an additional 190,323 shares during the period. NVIDIA accounts for approximately 0.6% of Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $133,116,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in NVIDIA by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 8,302,556 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $4,493,509,000 after buying an additional 516,044 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 3.2% during the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,282,325 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $2,858,901,000 after acquiring an additional 161,926 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 3.2% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,892,445 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,565,449,000 after acquiring an additional 90,547 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in NVIDIA by 1.7% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,869,768 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,553,177,000 after acquiring an additional 49,340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in NVIDIA by 7.3% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,403,471 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,300,806,000 after purchasing an additional 163,398 shares during the period. 65.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
NVDA has been the topic of several recent research reports. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $625.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $575.00 to $605.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on NVIDIA from $565.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised NVIDIA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $567.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $550.27.
Shares of NVDA stock traded up $1.58 on Wednesday, hitting $543.85. 266,736 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,847,921. The company has a current ratio of 3.92, a quick ratio of 3.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $336.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 89.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.45. The business has a 50-day moving average of $528.34 and a 200 day moving average of $512.21. NVIDIA Co. has a fifty-two week low of $180.68 and a fifty-two week high of $589.07.
NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The computer hardware maker reported $2.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.34. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 32.61% and a net margin of 25.89%. The business had revenue of $4.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.42 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 7.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About NVIDIA
NVIDIA Corporation operates as a visual computing company worldwide. It operates in two segments, GPU and Tegra Processor. The GPU segment offers processors, which include GeForce for PC gaming and mainstream PCs; GeForce NOW for cloud-based gaming; Quadro for design professionals working in computer-aided design, video editing, special effects, and other creative applications; Tesla for artificial intelligence (AI) utilizing deep learning, accelerated computing, and general purpose computing; GRID, which provides power of NVIDIA graphics through the cloud and datacenters; DGX for AI scientists, researchers, and developers; and EGX for accelerated AI computing at the edge.
