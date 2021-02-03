Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:FRFHF) Short Interest Update

Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:FRFHF) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 91,600 shares, a decrease of 16.0% from the December 31st total of 109,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 14,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.3 days.

Shares of Fairfax Financial stock traded up $0.65 on Wednesday, reaching $364.00. 13,153 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,817. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $355.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $321.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -88.78 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 6.07, a quick ratio of 6.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Fairfax Financial has a fifty-two week low of $223.52 and a fifty-two week high of $481.00.

Get Fairfax Financial alerts:

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 21st were given a dividend of $10.00 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 20th.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Fairfax Financial from $440.00 to $420.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 30th. Scotiabank upgraded Fairfax Financial from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $500.00 to $590.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 26th.

About Fairfax Financial

Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance and reinsurance, and investment management services in the United States, Canada, Asia, and internationally. It insures against losses to property from fire, explosion, earthquake, windstorm, flood, boiler explosion, machinery breakdown, and construction defects, as well as underwrites automobile, commercial and personal property, and crop insurance.

Further Reading: How is inflation measured?

Receive News & Ratings for Fairfax Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fairfax Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.