Global Arena Holding Inc. (OTCMKTS:GAHC) Short Interest Down 20.0% in January

Global Arena Holding Inc. (OTCMKTS:GAHC) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 40,000 shares, a decrease of 20.0% from the December 31st total of 50,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 31,277,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS:GAHC remained flat at $$0.00 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The company had a trading volume of 14,037,427 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,990,676. Global Arena has a 1 year low of $0.00 and a 1 year high of $0.02.

Get Global Arena alerts:

About Global Arena

Global Arena Holding Inc, through its subsidiary, Global Election Services, Inc, provides technology-enabled paper absentee/mail ballot and online election services in the United States. The company offers voter authentication and registration software, which authenticates and registers voting member in a data look-up system; and scanning and tabulation software, an advanced OMR/OCR/Barcode scanning and tabulation software, as well as an online voting platform.

See Also: What is a growth and income fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Global Arena Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Arena and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.