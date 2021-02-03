Community Bank of Raymore Makes New Investment in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Community Bank of Raymore acquired a new stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 2,717 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $296,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Verity & Verity LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chevron by 75.1% during the third quarter. Verity & Verity LLC now owns 110,537 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $8,036,000 after purchasing an additional 47,417 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives boosted its stake in shares of Chevron by 278.1% in the 3rd quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 18,790 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,353,000 after buying an additional 13,820 shares during the last quarter. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Chevron by 4.4% in the third quarter. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. now owns 18,557 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,336,000 after acquiring an additional 784 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of Chevron by 6.5% during the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 10,835 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $780,000 after acquiring an additional 662 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Chevron by 12.5% during the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 194,621 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $14,013,000 after acquiring an additional 21,617 shares during the period. 62.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CVX shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $102.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Tudor Pickering downgraded shares of Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Truist Securiti dropped their target price on shares of Chevron from $113.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Chevron from $105.00 to $99.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $98.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $103.92.

Chevron stock opened at $87.06 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.26. Chevron Co. has a fifty-two week low of $51.60 and a fifty-two week high of $112.60. The stock has a market cap of $162.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.18, a PEG ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 1.33. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $88.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $83.43.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.09). Chevron had a positive return on equity of 1.75% and a negative net margin of 10.86%. The business had revenue of $25.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.97 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.49 earnings per share. Chevron’s quarterly revenue was down 30.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 17th will be given a $1.29 dividend. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.93%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 16th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 82.30%.

In related news, VP Rhonda J. Morris sold 14,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.81, for a total value of $1,393,707.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 8,014 shares in the company, valued at $759,807.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $1,235,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,686 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,300,170. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 159,700 shares of company stock worth $15,133,067 over the last ninety days. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

