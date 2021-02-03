Cardinal Capital Management Grows Stock Holdings in Caesarstone Ltd. (NASDAQ:CSTE)

Cardinal Capital Management increased its position in Caesarstone Ltd. (NASDAQ:CSTE) by 4.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 92,587 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,727 shares during the period. Cardinal Capital Management’s holdings in Caesarstone were worth $1,193,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CSTE. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Caesarstone by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 177,731 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,106,000 after purchasing an additional 19,435 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Caesarstone by 17.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,744 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 2,071 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in Caesarstone during the third quarter valued at about $93,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Caesarstone by 24.9% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 33,826 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $331,000 after buying an additional 6,754 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of Caesarstone by 10.2% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 40,008 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $392,000 after buying an additional 3,700 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 46.96% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Benchmark initiated coverage on Caesarstone in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

CSTE traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $12.81. 801 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 164,194. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $12.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.42. Caesarstone Ltd. has a 52-week low of $7.65 and a 52-week high of $14.02. The company has a quick ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $440.60 million, a PE ratio of 48.00 and a beta of 0.87.

Caesarstone (NASDAQ:CSTE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The construction company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $123.92 million during the quarter. Caesarstone had a return on equity of 1.94% and a net margin of 1.93%.

About Caesarstone

Caesarstone Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets engineered quartz surfaces under the Caesarstone brand in the United States, Australia, Canada, Israel, Europe, and internationally. Its engineered quartz slabs are primarily used as kitchen countertops in the renovation and remodeling markets, as well as in new buildings construction market.

