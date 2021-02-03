ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK) Shares Sold by Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC

Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK) by 33.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 57,601 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,768 shares during the quarter. ARK Innovation ETF accounts for 4.3% of Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in ARK Innovation ETF were worth $7,171,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ARKK. Clean Yield Group acquired a new stake in ARK Innovation ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Insight Financial Services acquired a new position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Highlander Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 600.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA ARKK traded down $0.73 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $146.16. The company had a trading volume of 345,626 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,704,928. ARK Innovation ETF has a 12 month low of $33.00 and a 12 month high of $149.85. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $135.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $105.42.

