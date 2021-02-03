Colorado Capital Management Inc. Purchases 2,339 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTIP)

Colorado Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTIP) by 3.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 79,263 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,339 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares accounts for 2.9% of Colorado Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Colorado Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $4,048,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Accel Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter worth $48,000. Old North State Trust LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at about $48,000. Highlander Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at about $51,000. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 123.6% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 2,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 1,138 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:VTIP traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $51.40. 6,924 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,468,792. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52-week low of $46.38 and a 52-week high of $51.50. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $51.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.96.

