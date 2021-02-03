Colorado Capital Management Inc. Has $426,000 Stock Holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Colorado Capital Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) by 7.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,689 shares of the company’s stock after selling 401 shares during the quarter. Colorado Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF were worth $426,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in SCHX. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF by 278.8% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 762,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,458,000 after purchasing an additional 561,009 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF by 53.8% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,379,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,258,000 after buying an additional 482,643 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,226,000. 55I LLC raised its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF by 191.9% during the 3rd quarter. 55I LLC now owns 428,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,572,000 after buying an additional 281,862 shares during the period. Finally, Investment Security Group Inc. Co. ADV raised its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF by 19.1% during the 3rd quarter. Investment Security Group Inc. Co. ADV now owns 983,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,163,000 after buying an additional 157,407 shares during the period.

Get Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF alerts:

SCHX stock traded up $0.21 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $93.36. 11,277 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 943,878. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $91.38 and its 200 day moving average is $84.86. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $52.05 and a twelve month high of $94.05.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

Recommended Story: Buyback

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.