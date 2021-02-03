Permit Capital LLC Has $5.84 Million Holdings in MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG)

Permit Capital LLC lowered its position in MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG) by 20.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 465,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 120,000 shares during the period. MGIC Investment makes up 2.0% of Permit Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Permit Capital LLC’s holdings in MGIC Investment were worth $5,836,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MGIC Investment in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc bought a new position in MGIC Investment during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in MGIC Investment by 16.4% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 9,612 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 1,351 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in MGIC Investment by 304.8% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 10,532 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 7,930 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in MGIC Investment during the third quarter worth about $95,000. Institutional investors own 89.86% of the company’s stock.

Get MGIC Investment alerts:

Several research firms have weighed in on MTG. B. Riley lifted their target price on MGIC Investment from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on MGIC Investment from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. MKM Partners upped their price objective on MGIC Investment from $12.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. TheStreet raised MGIC Investment from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised MGIC Investment from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.64.

MTG traded down $0.03 on Wednesday, hitting $11.88. 58,198 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,064,621. MGIC Investment Co. has a 12 month low of $4.34 and a 12 month high of $15.24. The company has a market cap of $4.02 billion, a PE ratio of 8.96, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $12.66 and its 200-day moving average is $10.56.

MGIC Investment (NYSE:MTG) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The insurance provider reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.13. MGIC Investment had a return on equity of 11.08% and a net margin of 39.04%. The business had revenue of $296.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $294.63 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.48 earnings per share. MGIC Investment’s revenue was down 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that MGIC Investment Co. will post 1.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 16th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.02%. MGIC Investment’s payout ratio is presently 13.04%.

MGIC Investment Profile

MGIC Investment Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance, other mortgage credit risk management solutions, and ancillary services to lenders and government sponsored entities in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Guam. The company offers primary mortgage insurance that provides mortgage default protection on individual loans, as well as covers unpaid loan principal, delinquent interest, and various expenses associated with the default and subsequent foreclosure.

Read More: Example of operating income, EBIT and EBITDA

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG).

Receive News & Ratings for MGIC Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MGIC Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.