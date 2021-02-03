Southern Copper (NYSE:SCCO) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.07 EPS

Southern Copper (NYSE:SCCO) announced its earnings results on Monday. The basic materials company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.07, Zacks reports. Southern Copper had a return on equity of 18.67% and a net margin of 17.17%.

SCCO traded up $0.31 on Wednesday, hitting $68.44. 7,843 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 925,386. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $67.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.06. The firm has a market cap of $52.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.16. Southern Copper has a one year low of $23.43 and a one year high of $72.00. The company has a current ratio of 3.73, a quick ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 9th. Southern Copper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 104.17%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on SCCO shares. HSBC cut Southern Copper from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $48.50 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Barclays began coverage on Southern Copper in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $54.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, UBS Group downgraded Southern Copper from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $49.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average price target of $43.44.

In related news, Chairman German Larrea Mota Velasco sold 55,828 shares of Southern Copper stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.36, for a total transaction of $3,034,810.08. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 3,158,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $171,709,323.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 955,492 shares of company stock worth $55,829,445 in the last three months. 0.46% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Southern Copper

Southern Copper Corporation engages in mining, exploring, smelting, and refining copper and other minerals in Peru, Mexico, Argentina, Ecuador, and Chile. The company is involved in the mining, milling, and flotation of copper ore to produce copper and molybdenum concentrates; smelting of copper concentrates to produce blister and anode copper; refining of anode copper to produce copper cathodes; production of molybdenum concentrate and sulfuric acid; production of refined silver, gold, and other materials; and mining and processing of zinc and lead.

