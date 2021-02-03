AMG National Trust Bank Sells 375 Shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

AMG National Trust Bank reduced its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) by 8.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,940 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 375 shares during the quarter. AMG National Trust Bank’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $587,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PNC. TFC Financial Management bought a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 152.6% in the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 240 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Clark Financial Advisors bought a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Accel Wealth Management bought a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 575.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 324 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. 80.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock traded up $0.89 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $151.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,884 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,211,523. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $150.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $124.87. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $79.41 and a 12-month high of $162.74. The company has a market cap of $64.10 billion, a PE ratio of 9.00, a PEG ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.61. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 5.97% and a net margin of 38.16%. The business had revenue of $4.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.97 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 6.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 19th will be given a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 15th. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.04%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is 40.39%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on PNC. UBS Group raised The PNC Financial Services Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $88.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $115.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Barclays increased their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $136.00 to $171.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised The PNC Financial Services Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $140.00 to $179.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup raised The PNC Financial Services Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $140.00 to $179.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $145.78.

In other news, EVP Guild Deborah sold 3,840 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.37, for a total value of $581,260.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,804 shares in the company, valued at $2,846,361.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online banking and mobile channels.

