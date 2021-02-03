Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:ATGE) Updates FY21 Earnings Guidance

Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:ATGE) updated its FY21 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.92-3.01 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.92. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.10-1.13 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.12 billion.Adtalem Global Education also updated its FY 2021

After-Hours guidance to 2.92-3.01 EPS.

A number of brokerages have commented on ATGE. Barrington Research upped their price target on Adtalem Global Education from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Adtalem Global Education from a strong sell rating to a hold rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th.

Shares of NYSE:ATGE traded down $0.12 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $40.29. 26,091 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 527,461. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.87. Adtalem Global Education has a 52-week low of $19.76 and a 52-week high of $40.97. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.33. The company has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.62, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.37.

Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:ATGE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $283.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $278.83 million. Adtalem Global Education had a positive return on equity of 11.15% and a negative net margin of 7.49%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.57 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Adtalem Global Education will post 2.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Adtalem Global Education

Adtalem Global Education Inc provides educational services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Medical and Healthcare and Financial Services. The Medical and Healthcare segment operates Chamberlain University, which provides a pre-licensure bachelor of science in nursing (BSN) program, registered nurse (RN)-to-BSN degree completion option, and graduate programs.

