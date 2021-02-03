Babcock International Group PLC (OTCMKTS:BCKIF) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Babcock International Group PLC (OTCMKTS:BCKIF) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and four have assigned a hold recommendation to the company.

Several research firms recently weighed in on BCKIF. Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of Babcock International Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. BNP Paribas cut shares of Babcock International Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Barclays cut shares of Babcock International Group from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Babcock International Group in a research report on Friday, January 8th.

Shares of BCKIF traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $3.30. 3,640 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,326. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3.53 and a 200-day moving average of $3.53. Babcock International Group has a one year low of $2.66 and a one year high of $7.86.

Babcock International Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineering services for marine, land, aviation, and nuclear sectors in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company's Marine segment offers life support services for naval ships, and infrastructure. Its Nuclear segment provides submarines and complex engineering services in support of various decommissioning programs and projects, training and operation support, new build program management, and design and installation.

