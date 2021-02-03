Origin Sport (ORS) Market Capitalization Tops $734,495.79

Origin Sport (CURRENCY:ORS) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on February 3rd. One Origin Sport token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0024 or 0.00000007 BTC on exchanges. Origin Sport has a total market cap of $734,495.79 and $742,422.00 worth of Origin Sport was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Origin Sport has traded 6.7% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Origin Sport alerts:

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002700 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0999 or 0.00000270 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0731 or 0.00000198 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded 28.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0085 or 0.00000023 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

HalalChain (HLC) traded 13.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0067 or 0.00000018 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Amoveo (VEO) traded 14.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.07 or 0.00062381 BTC.

Smartshare (SSP) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Origin Sport Token Profile

ORS is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Origin Sport’s total supply is 300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 299,999,850 tokens. Origin Sport’s official website is www.originsport.io . The Reddit community for Origin Sport is /r/OriginSport and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Origin Sport’s official message board is medium.com/origin-sport . Origin Sport’s official Twitter account is @OriginSport_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The ORS Token (ORST) is an Ethereum based utility token compliant with the ERC20 standard. It is the means of transacting within the ORS Platform and it will incentivize businesses and the Crypto Community to join the Platform for both buying and selling HSC, Algos and other digital assets. The ORST will also help developers and scientists worldwide monetise their talent and knowledge. “

Buying and Selling Origin Sport

Origin Sport can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Origin Sport directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Origin Sport should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Origin Sport using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “ORSUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Origin Sport Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Origin Sport and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.