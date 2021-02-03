Litecoin Cash Trading 11.2% Higher This Week (LCC)

Litecoin Cash (CURRENCY:LCC) traded up 7.3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on February 3rd. One Litecoin Cash coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0052 or 0.00000014 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Litecoin Cash has traded 11.2% higher against the dollar. Litecoin Cash has a total market capitalization of $3.72 million and $1,328.00 worth of Litecoin Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Litecoin Cash alerts:

XinFin Network (XDC) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Mixin (XIN) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $150.59 or 0.00407137 BTC.

RSK Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37,587.93 or 1.01620141 BTC.

Measurable Data Token (MDT) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0280 or 0.00000076 BTC.

Fusion (FSN) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000704 BTC.

Safe Haven (SHA) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Manna (MANNA) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Bean Cash (BITB) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin Atom (BCA) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0509 or 0.00000138 BTC.

Sakura Bloom (SKB) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Litecoin Cash

Litecoin Cash (CRYPTO:LCC) is a PoW + Hive coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Litecoin Cash’s total supply is 709,632,825 coins. Litecoin Cash’s official website is litecoinca.sh . Litecoin Cash’s official Twitter account is @LitecoinFork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Litecoin Cash is /r/LCCofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Litecoin Cash Coin Trading

Litecoin Cash can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Litecoin Cash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Litecoin Cash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Litecoin Cash using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “LCCUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Litecoin Cash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Litecoin Cash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.