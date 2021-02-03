Maker (MKR) Trading Up 24.3% Over Last 7 Days

Maker (CURRENCY:MKR) traded up 3.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on February 3rd. Maker has a market cap of $1.71 billion and approximately $228.87 million worth of Maker was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Maker token can currently be purchased for approximately $1,720.34 or 0.04650989 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Maker has traded up 24.3% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Maker alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.15 or 0.00068007 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 16% higher against the dollar and now trades at $333.18 or 0.00900770 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00005893 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $17.69 or 0.00047837 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $14.77 or 0.00039938 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002707 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0666 or 0.00000180 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.42 or 0.00020065 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.49 or 0.00014835 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002703 BTC.

Maker Profile

Maker is a token. Its genesis date was August 15th, 2015. Maker’s total supply is 995,692 tokens. Maker’s official Twitter account is @MakerDAO and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Maker is makerdao.com . The Reddit community for Maker is /r/MakerDAO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Maker DAO is a decentralized autonomous organization on the Ethereum blockchain seeking to minimize the price volatility of its own stable token Dai against the IMF’s currency basket SDR. It's token, MKR is a speculative Ethereum based asset that backs the value of the dai, a stable price stable coin issued on Ethereum. Maker earns a continuous fee on all outstanding dai in return for governing the system and taking on the risk of bailouts. Maker’s income is funnelled to MKR owners through BuyBack program (Buy&Burn). “

Maker Token Trading

Maker can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maker directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Maker should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Maker using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “MKRUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Maker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Maker and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.