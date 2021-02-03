Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC Has $93,000 Stock Position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 13.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 264 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 31 shares during the quarter. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $93,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trust Asset Management LLC boosted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 30.3% during the 4th quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 6,268 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $2,198,000 after acquiring an additional 1,458 shares during the period. Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $116,000. Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR grew its position in UnitedHealth Group by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR now owns 32,715 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $11,472,000 after purchasing an additional 804 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Rothschild Capital Partners LLC now owns 15,746 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $5,522,000 after buying an additional 420 shares during the period. Finally, Calamos Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 38,064 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $13,348,000 after buying an additional 1,119 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.03% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Marianne D. Short sold 9,681 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.00, for a total transaction of $3,368,988.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 167,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,186,296. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $349.78, for a total transaction of $2,448,460.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 159,487 shares in the company, valued at $55,785,362.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 31,674 shares of company stock valued at $11,006,907 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on UNH shares. Raymond James upped their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $355.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $384.00 to $389.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $319.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $310.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $405.00 price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Sunday, January 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. UnitedHealth Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $387.82.

Shares of NYSE UNH traded down $3.21 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $335.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 73,583 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,276,087. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a one year low of $187.72 and a one year high of $367.95. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $346.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $327.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market cap of $318.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.74.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 19th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $2.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.39 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $65.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.98 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.62% and a return on equity of 27.53%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.90 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 16.75 EPS for the current year.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; medical and dental benefits; and health care delivery.

