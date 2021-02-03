Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC Has $7.73 Million Position in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL)

Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL) by 14.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 240,748 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,638 shares during the period. VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF comprises 4.6% of Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF were worth $7,728,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rowland Carmichael Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $52,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, Ellis Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $62,000.

Shares of NASDAQ ANGL traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $32.24. 72,670 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,166,020. VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $21.13 and a 12-month high of $32.44. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $32.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.26.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.118 per share. This represents a $1.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.39%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 1st.

