Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) Holdings Raised by Assenagon Asset Management S.A.

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in shares of Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) by 31.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 728,190 shares of the health services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 173,745 shares during the period. Cigna accounts for 0.7% of Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Cigna were worth $151,595,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CI. Heritage Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of Cigna by 35.5% in the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 1,398 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $291,000 after buying an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. grew its position in Cigna by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 24,860 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $5,175,000 after acquiring an additional 548 shares in the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. grew its position in Cigna by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,984 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $413,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cigna by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 2,000 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $416,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning lifted its stake in shares of Cigna by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 34,989 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $7,284,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. 87.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cigna alerts:

In other Cigna news, insider Matthew G. Manders sold 5,596 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.06, for a total transaction of $1,287,415.76. Following the sale, the insider now owns 40,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,299,485.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Timothy C. Wentworth sold 3,849 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.63, for a total transaction of $779,922.87. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 47,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,524,420.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 152,117 shares of company stock worth $33,891,591. 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:CI traded down $0.32 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $217.49. The company had a trading volume of 28,643 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,842,140. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $211.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $191.74. Cigna Co. has a one year low of $118.50 and a one year high of $230.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.57 billion, a PE ratio of 15.27, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.88.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The health services provider reported $4.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.25 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $40.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.19 billion. Cigna had a net margin of 3.38% and a return on equity of 15.39%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.54 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Cigna Co. will post 18.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be issued a $1.00 dividend. This is an increase from Cigna’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 9th. Cigna’s payout ratio is presently 0.23%.

CI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on Cigna from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Cigna from $253.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Cigna from $220.00 to $229.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Cigna from $240.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Cigna from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $247.00.

Cigna Company Profile

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services. It operates through Health Services, Integrated Medical, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other segments. The Health Services segment provides pharmacy benefits management, specialty pharmacy services, clinical solutions, home delivery, and health management services.

Featured Article: What is a death cross?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI).

Receive News & Ratings for Cigna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cigna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.