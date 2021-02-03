Peoples Bank OH Trims Stake in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

Peoples Bank OH lessened its position in shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) by 7.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,950 shares of the company’s stock after selling 700 shares during the quarter. Peoples Bank OH’s holdings in The Kroger were worth $284,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Diversified LLC acquired a new position in The Kroger in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Kroger in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Kroger by 46.0% in the fourth quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The Kroger during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Kroger by 63.5% during the 3rd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 1,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.64% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on KR shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on The Kroger from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reduced their target price on The Kroger from $36.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “in-line” rating and issued a $36.00 price objective (down previously from $40.00) on shares of The Kroger in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Telsey Advisory Group lowered The Kroger from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $43.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut The Kroger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, November 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.46.

Shares of KR stock traded up $0.53 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $33.63. 316,555 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,252,651. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.83. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.43. The company has a market capitalization of $25.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.36. The Kroger Co. has a fifty-two week low of $26.87 and a fifty-two week high of $42.99.

The Kroger (NYSE:KR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $29.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.03 billion. The Kroger had a return on equity of 27.26% and a net margin of 2.29%. The Kroger’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.47 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that The Kroger Co. will post 3.35 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th will be paid a dividend of $18.00 per share. This is an increase from The Kroger’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $72.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 214.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. The Kroger’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.73%.

In related news, SVP Robert W. Clark sold 6,807 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.97, for a total value of $210,812.79. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 167,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,173,321.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Ronald Sargent bought 3,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $31.65 per share, for a total transaction of $101,280.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 116,520 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,687,858. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 54,307 shares of company stock worth $1,803,193 over the last ninety days. 1.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The Kroger Company Profile

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates supermarkets, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouse stores. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

