Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-one ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation and eleven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $91.06.

Several research firms recently commented on EW. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $97.00 to $111.00 in a report on Monday, December 7th. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $89.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered Edwards Lifesciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $97.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $88.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th.

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 347 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.01, for a total value of $27,069.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 48,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,784,109.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Jean-Luc M. Lemercier sold 20,523 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.24, for a total transaction of $1,872,518.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 152,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,890,468.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 309,958 shares of company stock valued at $26,613,579. 1.48% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sarasin & Partners LLP increased its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 23.7% during the 4th quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 202,149 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $18,442,000 after purchasing an additional 38,676 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $536,000. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. increased its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 31,802 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,538,000 after purchasing an additional 2,516 shares in the last quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 46,459 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,238,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 22.5% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 38,700 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,531,000 after purchasing an additional 7,100 shares in the last quarter. 80.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock traded down $0.62 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $83.35. 61,822 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,785,034. Edwards Lifesciences has a 1 year low of $51.51 and a 1 year high of $92.08. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $87.54 and its 200 day moving average is $82.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a current ratio of 3.52. The firm has a market cap of $51.95 billion, a PE ratio of 66.88, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.97.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The medical research company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.03). Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 29.00% and a net margin of 18.18%. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.46 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Edwards Lifesciences will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

