ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN) Upgraded at Bank of America

ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN) was upgraded by investment analysts at Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports.

MAN has been the topic of several other research reports. BMO Capital Markets upgraded ManpowerGroup from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $76.00 to $100.00 in a report on Monday, November 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded ManpowerGroup from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $76.00 to $88.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Northcoast Research upgraded ManpowerGroup from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on ManpowerGroup from $90.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.91.

Shares of MAN stock traded up $1.60 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $88.51. 266 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 378,859. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $92.15 and its 200-day moving average is $80.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The stock has a market cap of $5.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 2.07. ManpowerGroup has a 52 week low of $49.57 and a 52 week high of $97.90.

ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $5.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.74 billion. ManpowerGroup had a return on equity of 9.72% and a net margin of 0.47%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.33 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that ManpowerGroup will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Richard Buchband sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.02, for a total transaction of $336,070.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $278,650.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of ManpowerGroup during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ManpowerGroup during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of ManpowerGroup during the third quarter worth about $206,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of ManpowerGroup during the third quarter worth about $206,000. Finally, Ironvine Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of ManpowerGroup during the third quarter worth about $208,000. 93.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ManpowerGroup Inc provides workforce solutions and services in the Americas, Southern Europe, Northern Europe, and the Asia Pacific Middle East region. The company offers recruitment services, including permanent, temporary, and contract recruitment of professionals, as well as administrative and industrial positions under the Manpower and Experis brands.

