Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust (NYSE:ETX) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.07

Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust (NYSE:ETX) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, February 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 19th will be given a dividend of 0.071 per share by the investment management company on Friday, February 26th. This represents a $0.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 18th.
Shares of ETX stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $22.90. 5,529 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,792. Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust has a 12 month low of $16.10 and a 12 month high of $23.50. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $22.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.79.
Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust Company Profile
