Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust (NYSE:ETX) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.07

Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust (NYSE:ETX) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, February 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 19th will be given a dividend of 0.071 per share by the investment management company on Friday, February 26th. This represents a $0.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 18th.

Shares of ETX stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $22.90. 5,529 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,792. Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust has a 12 month low of $16.10 and a 12 month high of $23.50. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $22.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.79.

Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust Company Profile

Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It invests in the fixed income markets. The fund invest in stocks of companies operating across the diversified sectors. It was previously known as Eaton Vance Municipal Income Term Trust.

