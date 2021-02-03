Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) Price Target Raised to $2,350.00 at Mizuho

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) had its price target raised by investment analysts at Mizuho from $2,100.00 to $2,350.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the information services provider’s stock. Mizuho’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 21.92% from the stock’s current price.

GOOG has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Monday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,970.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Cowen boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $1,900.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Monday, January 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Alphabet presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,979.00.

Shares of Alphabet stock opened at $1,927.51 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a current ratio of 3.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.30 trillion, a P/E ratio of 37.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.98. Alphabet has a 52-week low of $1,013.54 and a 52-week high of $1,955.76. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,784.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,648.58.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $22.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $15.90 by $6.40. The business had revenue of $56.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.86 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 20.80%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $15.35 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Alphabet will post 52.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Alphabet news, Director Ann Mather sold 22 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,774.37, for a total value of $39,036.14. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,144 shares in the company, valued at $2,029,879.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 30 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,764.42, for a total value of $52,932.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,492,699.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,929 shares of company stock valued at $5,288,619 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 57.2% during the third quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC now owns 294 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 200.0% in the third quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust now owns 30 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the third quarter worth $44,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Institutional investors own 31.94% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

