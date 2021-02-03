Alector (NASDAQ:ALEC) Trading 6.9% Higher

Alector, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALEC)’s stock price rose 6.9% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $18.09 and last traded at $18.00. Approximately 537,952 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 11% from the average daily volume of 483,788 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.84.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on ALEC shares. Smith Barney Citigroup cut their price objective on Alector from $40.00 to $31.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Alector in a report on Friday, January 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Alector from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.57.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a PE ratio of -8.75 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $16.02 and a 200 day moving average of $13.89.

Alector (NASDAQ:ALEC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.54) by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $5.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.63 million. Alector had a negative net margin of 757.78% and a negative return on equity of 53.86%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Alector, Inc. will post -2.44 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Robert Paul sold 27,308 shares of Alector stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $491,544.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 241,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,349,430. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 13.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Alector by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,345,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,311,000 after purchasing an additional 205,976 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in shares of Alector by 14.0% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 4,865,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,262,000 after buying an additional 598,515 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Alector by 98.1% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,586,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,783,000 after buying an additional 1,776,001 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in Alector in the first quarter valued at $20,862,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Alector by 23.8% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 334,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,527,000 after acquiring an additional 64,271 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.50% of the company’s stock.

About Alector (NASDAQ:ALEC)

Alector, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for the treatment of neurodegeneration diseases. Its products include AL001, a humanized recombinant monoclonal antibody, which is in phase II clinical trial for the treatment of frontotemporal dementia disease; and AL101 that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases, including Alzheimer's and Parkinson's diseases.

