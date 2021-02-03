Peoples Bank OH Raises Stock Position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Peoples Bank OH lifted its stake in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) by 307.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,409 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,592 shares during the period. Peoples Bank OH’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $572,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arlington Partners LLC boosted its stake in NextEra Energy by 97.0% in the fourth quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 329 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Avion Wealth increased its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 300.0% during the fourth quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 336 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Baron Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 300.0% in the 4th quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 568 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.20% of the company’s stock.

NEE traded up $0.27 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $83.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 139,617 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,413,682. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.57. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $78.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.17. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $43.70 and a 52-week high of $87.69. The company has a market capitalization of $162.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.16.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.71 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 10.79% and a net margin of 21.44%. NextEra Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.36 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current year.

NEE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on NextEra Energy from $77.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $81.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $64.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $81.00 price target on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.82.

In other news, CEO John W. Ketchum sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.44, for a total value of $297,760.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electric power in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, oil, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets with a focus on renewable generation facilities, natural gas pipelines, and battery storage projects; and owns, develops, constructs, manages, and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

