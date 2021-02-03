American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) Shares Sold by Peoples Bank OH

Peoples Bank OH cut its holdings in shares of American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) by 16.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,751 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 343 shares during the period. Peoples Bank OH’s holdings in American Tower were worth $393,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in American Tower by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 33,571,973 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,115,354,000 after buying an additional 696,521 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of American Tower by 10.8% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,879,716 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,179,573,000 after acquiring an additional 476,541 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of American Tower by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,973,274 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $960,460,000 after purchasing an additional 329,912 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of American Tower by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,846,757 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $929,877,000 after purchasing an additional 35,428 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in American Tower by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,704,669 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $653,800,000 after purchasing an additional 36,061 shares in the last quarter. 89.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE AMT traded down $3.35 on Wednesday, hitting $232.80. The company had a trading volume of 47,118 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,540,250. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.73, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $221.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $238.08. The company has a market capitalization of $103.41 billion, a PE ratio of 55.83, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.25. American Tower Co. has a 12-month low of $174.32 and a 12-month high of $272.20.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 28th were given a $1.21 dividend. This is a positive change from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.14. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 24th. This represents a $4.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.08%. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.61%.

In other American Tower news, Director Samme L. Thompson sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.07, for a total value of $452,140.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 22,337 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,049,725.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Olivier Puech sold 320 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction on Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $70,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,146 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,772,120. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,948 shares of company stock valued at $1,119,029 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on AMT. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of American Tower from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $258.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut American Tower from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $295.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on American Tower from $300.00 to $301.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on American Tower from $250.00 to $244.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on American Tower from $276.00 to $258.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. American Tower presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $272.73.

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 181,000 communications sites.

