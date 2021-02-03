ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Issues Earnings Results

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The energy producer reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. ConocoPhillips had a negative net margin of 5.66% and a negative return on equity of 0.02%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.76 earnings per share.

ConocoPhillips stock opened at $40.97 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $42.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 2.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -36.26, a P/E/G ratio of 10.03 and a beta of 1.85. ConocoPhillips has a 52-week low of $20.84 and a 52-week high of $61.15.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th will be paid a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.20%. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is 47.91%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on COP. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of ConocoPhillips in a report on Thursday, December 17th. They issued a $54.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $39.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of ConocoPhillips from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $28.62 to $44.00 in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.28.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

ConocoPhillips engages in the exploration, production, transportation and marketing of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, natural gas liquids and liquefied natural gas on a worldwide basis. It operates through the following geographical segments: Alaska; Lower 48; Canada; Europe and North Africa; Asia Pacific and Middle East; Other International; and Corporate & Other.

